Jerry Burns, former Vikings coach known for wit, dies at 94

Burns had a 55-46 record, including 3-3 in the postseason, before retiring after the 1991 season. His 1987 team came on strong at the finish before losing to Washington for the NFC championship. He led the Vikings to regular-season records of 11-5 and 10-6 the next two years, both ending in playoff losses to San Francisco.

Many Vikings coaches and players over the years have lauded Burns for his creativity on the field and for his sense of humor off the field.

“So many good memories with this man,” former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer tweeted. “He was the funniest, kindest guys you will ever meet, and an amazing coach. He invented the West Coast Offense. RIP Burnsie, you were the best.”

From Detroit native, Burns played quarterback at the University of Michigan from 1947 to 1950. He caught on as an assistant coach at Iowa in 1954 and took over as head coach in 1961, going 16-27-2 over five years.

Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns stands near players, date and location not known.

In this June 18, 2015, photo, Former Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns greets Adrian Peterson after practice at the NFL football team's minicamp in Eden Prairie, Minn.