Jepchirchir to defend NYC Marathon title, eyes course record

“I was not expecting to win,” she said of Tokyo. “Come back again, I was not expecting to win the New York Marathon. I get more motivation, and I believed in myself more, that I can do more better than that.”

She held off Yeshaneh again at the finish of the 50th Boston Marathon, winning by 4 seconds. The elite field for this year's NYC Marathon hasn't been announced.

Jepchirchir, in New York this weekend to run the New York Mini 10K, cites countrywoman Mary Keitany as a key source of running inspiration. Keitany is a four-time NYC Marathon champion, and Jepchirchir hopes to join her as a multi-time winner. Grete Waitz has the most NYC Marathon titles with nine.

“My hope is to run like Mary Keitany, to follow the steps of Mary Keitany,” Jepchirchir said.

The NYC Marathon will run Nov. 6 at a full capacity of 50,000 runners for the first time since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled and the 2021 race went off with a shrunken field of 25,010 runners due to the coronavirus pandemic.

