Jennings has game-winning double, Oklahoma tops Stanford, reaches Women's College World Series final

Bahl, who got the win, gave up four hits in four innings in relief of starter Nicole May and did not allow a run. Bahl is 3-0 at the World Series and has not allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings.

Stanford's NiJaree Canady took the loss in relief of starter Alana Vawter. Canady had thrown the most innings of any player at the World Series. She threw a one-hitter against Washington on Sunday to lift the Cardinal into the semifinals, then threw 85 pitches against Oklahoma on Monday.

Because Oklahoma was unbeaten in the double-elimination bracket, the Sooners needed just one win on Monday, while Stanford would have needed two to advance.

Stanford's Kylie Chung hit a 2-run homer in the first, the only one the Sooners have allowed at the World Series. Coleman's solo homer tied the score at 2 in the third.

