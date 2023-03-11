Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police

A website registered in the man's name stated that he grew up in “a strict religious evangelical household” the Bavaria state town of Kempten.

Police said Philipp F. had only legally acquired a gun in December and was visited by officers two months later after an anonymous tip suggested that he might be psychologically unfit to own the weapon and was angry at the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Officers found the man to be cooperative and decided there were no grounds to take away his weapon, police said.

In its statement, The Jehovah’s Witnesses in Germany expressed its deep sympathy for the families of the victims and the survivors, and said its focus was on providing pastoral care to everyone affected by the tragedy.

“At the same time, our sincere thanks go to the police, who undoubtedly prevented even more deaths and injuries due to their quick intervention,” it said.

The Hamburg congregation that was holding a service when the attack happened currently has about 60 members and is one of 47 in the port city, which is home to almost 4,000 denomination members, according to the statement.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses claim a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany. The religious movement was founded in the United States in the 19th century and is headquartered in Warwick, New York.

Members are known for their evangelistic efforts that include knocking on doors and distributing literature in public squares. The denomination's practices include a refusal to bear arms, receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag or participate in secular government.

Credit: AP Credit: AP