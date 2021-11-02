Jean Rounds, wife of GOP Sen. Mike Rounds, dies from cancer

Jean Rounds said in a statement last year that her cancer diagnosis was the hardest challenge she had faced, but that her husband had been with her “every step of the way.”

“He never complained and he sat with me in that hospital room at Mayo Clinic for days on end,” she said.

The couple lived in Fort Pierre, which is just across the Missouri River from the state capital, Pierre. They had four children and 10 grandchildren.

“The love of my life is with the Lord," Mike Rounds said in a statement. "No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace."

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2009, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Mike Rounds, left, and his wife, Jean, arrive at the White House to attend a dinner hosted by President Barack Obama, in Washington. Jean Rounds, the wife of Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. She was 65. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais