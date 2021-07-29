Jean-Pierre Hocke, ex-head of UN refugee agency, dies at 83

Hocke died in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Monday, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said. The current high commissioner, Filippo Grandi, described him in a statement as “a tireless advocate of international cooperation and solidarity in finding solutions to the great refugee crises of his time.”

Hocke served as the director of operations at the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross for nearly two decades before becoming the sixth head of UNHCR in 1986.