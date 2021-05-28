JD Logistics shares gain in Hong Kong stock debut

It was set up in 2007 by JD Group to facilitate warehousing, handling of inventory and e-commerce deliveries as the online shopping industry boomed in China. JD Logistics was spun off in 2017 as a standalone unit.

Beijing recently has been cracking down on China's thriving internet industry, seeking to exert more control and curb anti-competitive behavior, with actions taken against companies including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan.

However, e-commerce got a huge boost in China and elsewhere with many people shopping online during the pandemic.

Attendees taken part in a ceremony to observe virtually the listing of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector.

JD Logistics CEO Rui Yu attends a ceremony to virtually oversee the listing of the company on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Workers dismantle a robot arm used in sounding a gong at a ceremony to virtually observe the listing of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange from the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021.