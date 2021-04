Jazz rout Trail Blazers for 23rd straight home victory

Both teams struggled with generating consistent offense in the first half. Utah shot 41% from the field and Portland shot 43%. Each team finally settled into a rhythm late in the second quarter.

The Jazz went up 46-42 when Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets and assisted on a pair of others over a 2½-minute stretch. Mitchell scored or assisted on 10 of Utah’s 20 first-half baskets.

Portland answered with a 12-0 run and took a 54-46 lead just before halftime. McCollum and Lillard scored back-to-back baskets to finish off the run.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic played on a minutes restriction after a one-game absence due to right knee inflammation. Nurkic finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes. ... Portland outscored Utah 10-7 in fast-break points.

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson did not play because of a sprained right ankle. It was the first game Clarkson missed this season. ... Derrick Favors passed Mehmet Okur for 10th place on the Jazz career scoring list. Favors has scored 7,527 points with Utah. He finished with seven points against Portland. ... Utah is now 9-1 in games with zero days rest.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Jazz: Host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

___

