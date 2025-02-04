Jazz guard Collin Sexton leaves game against the Pacers with a sprained ankle

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah guard Collin Sexton sprained his left ankle as he drove hard to the basket with 9:47 remaining in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Sexton, who is Utah’s second leading scorer averaging 18.7 points per game, couldn’t run after that. He collapsed on the court before reaching the bench when the Jazz called timeout to get him out of the game.