Jayson Tatum back in Celtics' starting lineup for Game 3 at Orlando after bruised wrist

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum is in Boston's starting lineup Friday night for Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Orlando Magic after missing a game with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Tatum was hurt in the series opener after a hard fall and sat out Game 2, the first postseason game he missed in his career. The Celtics had originally listed the All-Star forward as doubtful to play Friday, then upgraded him to questionable and said he was available shortly before the game.