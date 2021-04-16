Jaylen Brown scores 40, Celtics beat Lakers 121-113

Payton Pritchard and Marcus Smart added 15 points apiece for the Celtics, who never trailed despite committing 21 turnovers. Boston also won with just 14 points from Jayson Tatum, whose streak of scoring 20 points in 11 consecutive games ended.

“We have a tendency to be loose with the ball, and we’ve got to stop that,” Stevens said. “It'll bite us in time. You can't keep playing like that and expect to win.”

Horton-Tucker scored 19 points and Marc Gasol had a season-high 18 for Los Angeles, which has alternated wins and losses since March 28. McLemore scored 15 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of his home debut with the Lakers.

“Those guys came out and competed their tails off,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of his end-of-the-bench reserves and Horton-Tucker. “I wanted them to be able to get the ‘W,’ but that was awesome how they played.”

Along with the long-term absences of superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers faced Boston without new center Andre Drummond, who has a bruised right big toe, and Markieff Morris, who has a sprained left ankle.

Dennis Schröder nearly sat out with an infection on the ball of his right foot, but contributed eight points and eight assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also played through mid-game back spasms, and Gasol stayed in after dislocating his pinky finger, which got popped back into place during a timeout.

Boston carved up the Lakers’ starters in the first half while taking a 14-point lead. The Celtics hit 56% of their shots against the NBA’s No. 1 defense, with Brown scoring his 21 points particularly easily.

“When those guys go out there and punch them in the mouth like that, it sets a tone for the whole game,” Pritchard said.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Robert Williams III missed the game with left knee soreness and swelling. Boston was 8-2 since he joined the starting lineup at the trade deadline after Daniel Theis was moved to Chicago. ... Evan Fournier missed his fifth straight game under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Lakers: Davis has been cleared for full on-court activities, and Vogel is hopeful he can play next week. Davis hasn't played since Feb. 14. “He's tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again,” Vogel said.

FANS IN STANDS

The Lakers were welcomed back from a seven-game road trip by about 1,915 fans in the Staples Center stands comprising the building’s first significant sports crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know it’s not full capacity and where we want to be, but it was great to have our fans back and cheering us on,” Vogel said. “It just gave us a different level of energy and juice, and hopefully it continues to grow.”

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Warriors on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Jazz on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) goes to the basket under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers' Marc Gasol (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers' Marc Gasol, back, and Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (0) goes to basket while defended by Boston Celtics' Luke Kornet (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker (5) goes to basket over Boston Celtics' Moritz Wagner (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu