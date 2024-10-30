Breaking: Ohio early voting draws millions; Sunday is last day to vote before Election Day

Jayden Daniels to practice 'some' while dealing with a rib injury, Commanders coach Dan Quinn says

Coach Dan Quinn says Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will take part in practice in some capacity while dealing with a rib injury
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to stay in bounds in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) tries to stay in bounds in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels will take part in Washington Commanders practice Wednesday in some capacity while dealing with a rib injury, coach Dan Quinn said.

Addressing reporters before taking the field, Quinn said the prized franchise quarterback and fellow rookie Brandon Coleman, who had been rotating at left tackle before being concussed Oct. 20 against Carolina, would practice. Veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas will not because of an ankle injury, according to Quinn.

But the focus is on Daniels, who gutted through sore ribs to help Washington beat Chicago on his Hail Mary touchdown pass Sunday. He missed practice early last week before being a limited participant on Friday and getting listed as questionable and a game-time decision.

Daniels took several big hits against the Bears but came out of the victory saying he felt fine. He and the 6-2 Commanders visit the 2-6 New York Giants this weekend.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaves the field after an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Coach Shane Steichen says QB switch was made because Colts want to win...
2
At age 97, pioneering Black businessman George E. Johnson has finally...
3
UK Treasury chief unveils budget with $52 billion in tax hikes...
4
Copa del Rey games and other sporting events postponed after deadly...
5
Oilers star Connor McDavid is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with an ankle...