Jason Mott follows award-winning meta-novel with novel about award-winning author

“People Like Us” is scheduled for release next fall.

‘“People Like Us' originally began as a memoir. I was attempting to sort through some of the impactful experiences I had both as an author and as a teacher recently, and over the last few years," Mott said in a statement. “After a few false starts, I came to realize that, for me, exploring truth requires the framework of fiction. When I returned to the page with that understanding about myself and how I try to create art, I found the characters from ’Hell Of A Book' waiting for me, with new heartaches and joys they wanted to share.”

Mott's other books include the novels “The Returned” and “The Calling” and poetry collection “We Call This Thing Between Us Love.”