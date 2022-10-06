Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs

The fix will enable Toyota Motor Corp. to resume making and selling the EVs, a key model in the company's effort to strengthen its electric lineup. Toyota officials said they hoped the fix would help restore the company’s reputation for quality.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has scored great success with its hybrids and fuel cells, but it has at times been seen as a straggler in electric vehicles. The “bZ” in the model’s name stands for a “beyond zero” series, referring to its being free of emissions.