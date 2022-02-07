Japan's tech giant Toshiba to split; sell stake in Carrier

Toshiba said it will provide 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion) of excess capital as shareholder returns for two years.

Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa acknowledged the announcement came about after “further engaging with key stakeholders.”

That includes foreign funds that objected to the earlier restructuring plan.

The plan says that Toshiba/Infrastructure Service Co., which includes its energy businesses, and Device Co., encompassing computer chips and storage, will be stand-alone companies with “distinct visions.”

Atul Goyal, an equity analyst at Jefferies, said the moves are a step in the right direction for Toshiba, and urged speedy action.

“These are some encouraging signs,” he said, noting that selling non-core businesses can highlight “the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.”

If approved, the restructuring is to be completed by the second half of fiscal 2023. Toshiba is expecting to report a 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) profit for the fiscal year through March.

