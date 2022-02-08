Japan's SoftBank drops sale of Arm, plans IPO

Net profit for the fiscal third quarter totaled 29 billion yen ($252 million), down from 1.17 trillion yen the previous year, the company said.

Arm, which SoftBank acquired in 2016, is a leader in artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, metaverse and autonomous driving, with sales and profit growing in recent years. Its semiconductor design is widely licensed and used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs.

Besides Arm, SoftBank owns stakes in various technology companies including the SoftBank mobile carrier, Yahoo web services provider, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and vehicle-for-hire company Didi. SoftBank also takes part in funds that include other global investors called Vision Funds.

As a result, its financial results tend to be complex and varied. SoftBank has bought and then sold stakes in office-sharing venture WeWork, robotics company Boston Dynamics, mobility service provider Uber and mobile carrier Sprint, all American businesses.

SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, one of the most famous rags-to-riches successes in Japan’s business world, has repeatedly stressed that his decisions have proved sound in the long run. A graduate of the University of California Berkeley, he latched on to potential of the internet decades ago.

