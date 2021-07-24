Japan's Seto fails to qualify in 400 IM; Aussie has top time

Seto, the bronze medalist five years ago in Rio and a three-time world champion in the event, finished ninth. Only the top eight made the final on Sunday morning

Brendon Smith of Australia led the way in 4 minutes, 9.27 seconds. Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand was second-quickest in 4:09.49. American Chase Kalisz, the silver medalist in Rio, qualified third in 4:09.65.