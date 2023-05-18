Japan's leader welcomes investment, exchanges to strengthen computer chip supply chain

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the economy and trade minister, who was also at the meeting, said many of the executives had a positive response to Japan’s request.

The meeting centered around exchanging views on the policies needed to attract more investment, personnel and funding to Japan to strengthen the critical chips sector, according to the Japanese government.

“The government of Japan plans to take this into serious consideration and offer cooperative aid to fully tackle this issue,” Nishimura told reporters after the meeting.

Other chips makers represented at the meeting included Micron Technology Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra and IBM Senior Vice President Darío Gil.

The officials were on their way to the meeting of the Group of Seven nations in Hiroshima.

The strengthening of the chips supply chain is expected to be one of the topics discussed at the summit being attended by President Joe Biden and the leaders of Germany, Italy and other major industrial nations.

“I plan to lead the discussion intended to address the stabilization of the supply network and stress the importance of international cooperation,” Kishida told reporters before departing to Hiroshima.

The Japanese government has already announced funding for TSMC and Micron plants in Japan. It’s also giving money to a new domestic company called Rapidus, which means “quick” in Latin, to developing next-generation, or “post-5G,” semiconductors.

Those taking part in Rapidus are automaker Toyota Motor Corp., electronics makers Sony Group Corp. and NEC Corp., along with SoftBank Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Denso Corp. and Kioxia.

