Japan's Kishida gets mandate, Blinken brings US condolences

Blinken was the the most senior U.S official to visit Japan in the aftermath of Abe's death. The wake and funeral for Japan's longest-serving political leader are expected in coming days.

Abe's death imbued new meaning in Sunday’s vote, with all of Japan’s political leaders emphasizing the importance of free speech and defending democracy against acts of violence. It also may have generated sympathy votes, with turnout around 52%, up about 3 points from the previous 48.8% in 2019.

Kishida on Sunday had called the election extremely meaningful: “Our endeavor to protect democracy continues.”

The vote gave the LDP-led coalition 146 seats in the 248-seat chamber — far beyond the majority — and means Kishida stands to rule without interruption until a scheduled election in 2025.

That would allow him to work on long-term policies such as national security, his signature but still vague “new capitalism” economic policy, and his party’s long-cherished goal to amend the U.S.-drafted postwar pacifist constitution.

Advancement on changing the charter is now a realistic possibility. With the help of two opposition parties supportive of a charter change, the governing bloc now has two-thirds majority in the chamber needed to propose an amendment. The governing bloc already has secured support in the lower house.

Kishida welcomed the victory but also acknowledged that unifying the party will be a hard task without Abe, who even after resigning as prime minister in 2020 had led a powerful party faction. In media interviews late Sunday, Kishida repeated: “Party unity is more important than anything else.”

He said responses to COVID-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising prices will be his priorities. He said he will also steadily push for reinforcing Japan’s national security as well the constitutional amendment.

Kishida and senior party lawmakers observed a moment of silence for Abe at the party election headquarters before placing on the whiteboard victory ribbons next to the names of candidates who secured their seats.

On the final day of campaigning Saturday, party leaders avoided fist-bumps and other friendly gestures in close contact with the public — a sign of tightened security after Abe was shot on a city street by a man carrying a homemade weapon.

On Sunday, the suspect accused of his murder was transferred to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation, and a top regional police official acknowledged possible security lapses allowed the gunman to get close to Abe.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he acted because of Abe’s rumored connection to an organization that he resented, police said. Some Japanese media identified the group as the Unification Church.

Abe stepped down two years ago, citing health reasons. He said he regretted leave many of his goals unfinished, including revising Japan’s war-renouncing constitution that some ultra-conservatives consider a humiliation.

He was the grandson of another prime minister and became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, at age 52. The overly nationalistic stint in office abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health, prompting six years of annual leadership change.

He returned to the premiership in 2012, vowing to revitalize the nation and get its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his “Abenomics” formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms. He won six national elections and built a rock-solid grip on power.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his official residence Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Blinken pays a brief condolence visit to Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, arrives at the prime minister's official residence for a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Blinken pays a brief condolence visit to Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, checks his watch as he arrives to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the prime minister's official residence Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Blinken pays a brief condolence visit to Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel arrive at the prime minister's official residence for a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Blinken pays a brief condolence visit to Japan following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to speak to the media before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo Monday, July 11, 2022. Blinken arrived Monday on a previously unscheduled stop to Tokyo to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)