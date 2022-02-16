Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

The plan has the company focusing on certain areas, including pharmaceuticals and health science as well as food and beverages.

More recently, Kirin has been trying to streamline its sprawling operations to focus on projects like developing drugs for diseases that have no existing treatments, and working on what Kirin calls LC-Plasma to offer health products that help maintain immune systems.

Kirin is among Japan’s top beer brands, but beer companies here have in recent decades expanded into other kinds of beverages. It still has various global operations, including Four Roses Distillery in the U.S. and San Miguel Brewery in the Philippines.

