Japan's Hitachi acquires GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion

Tokyo-based Hitachi said the acquisition of the Silicon Valley company will strengthen Hitachi’s digital operations in a wide range of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility. It will speed up efforts in the “digital transformation” of railways, energy and health care systems that are core Hitachi businesses, it said.

GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 professionals in 14 countries, operating design studios and software product engineering centers, with revenue expected to reach about $1.2 billion for fiscal 2021.