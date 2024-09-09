Breaking: Springfield police say no reports of pets stolen, after viral social media post

Japan's economy is growing, but political uncertainty is among the risks

Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9%, slower than the earlier report for 3.1% growth, in the April-June period, boosted by better wages and spending

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
14 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.9%, slower than the earlier report for 3.1% growth, in the April-June period, boosted by better wages and spending, revised government data showed Monday.

That shows clear risks remain, including U.S. economic growth, which greatly affects export-reliant Japan. Political uncertainty in Japan is another risk as the ruling party picks a new leader.

About a dozen candidates are seeking to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as head of the Liberal Democratic Party. The winner of its Sept. 27 vote is a near-certainty to be the next prime minister since the party controls parliament.

The world’s fourth-largest economy grew 0.7% in the fiscal first quarter, according to the Cabinet Office, rebounding from the contraction in the previous quarter.

Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, measures the value of a nation’s products and services. The annual rate shows how much the economy would have grown or contracted, if the quarterly rate continued for a year.

Monday’s GDP data showed domestic demand grew a robust 3.0% from the previous quarter on the back of healthy household consumption and private sector investments, as well as government investments. Exports grew a booming 6.1%, even better than the earlier reading for 5.9% growth.

Japan’s GDP shrank 0.6% in January-March on quarter, after eking out 0.1% growth in October-December last year.

The weakening of Japan’s economic clout is a pressing concern for a nation, which the IMF projects will slide into fifth place, after the U.S., China, Germany and India in coming years at the current rate.

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

