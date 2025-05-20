Breaking: Man dead after Springfield shooting; third homicide in a week

Japan's agriculture minister submits his resignation after inappropriate remark about buying rice

Japan’s agriculture minister says he has submitted his resignation over an inappropriate remark about buying rice that angered the public
Japan's Agriculture Minister Taku Eto, center, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japan's Agriculture Minister Taku Eto, center, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's agriculture minister said Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation over an inappropriate remark about buying rice that angered the public.

Taku Eto said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accepted the resignation.

Eto came under fire earlier this week after saying that he never had to buy rice thanks to his supporters’ gifts, triggering an uproar at a time when consumers are struggling with a rice shortage and skyrocketing prices.

Eto’s gaffe and resignation could deal a further setback for Ishiba’s already struggling minority government, which has seen dwindling public support.

In Other News
1
The Latest: US authorities appear to have begun deporting migrants to...
2
Tigers, jaguars and elephants are the latest to flee cartel violence in...
3
Arrested New Orleans jail worker says he helped inmates to escape after...
4
Fortnite video game returns to iPhone app store in U.S., ending exile...
5
Mendoza: Frustration may have played a role in Juan Soto's lack of...