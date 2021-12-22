Japanese space tourist says he would love longer flight

Asked about his impressions, Maezawa said the space flight made him realize that “we should take better care of Earth.”

“If people who wield power and influence had a chance to fly to orbit, they would have a different view of Earth and take a different attitude,” he said through an interpreter.

After asking the public for ideas before the flight, Maezawa had compiled a list of 100 things to do in space that included playing some sports inside the space station such as badminton, table tennis and golf.

Maezawa told reporters Wednesday that he would love to make a space walk in the future. He noted that the space ration of canned food was a bit too monotonous, adding that he would think about ways to make it more diverse.

Speaking to The Associated Press last week in a live interview from the station, Maezawa said that “once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience.”

Asked about reports claiming that he paid over $80 million for the 12-day mission, Maezawa said he couldn’t disclose the contract sum but admitted that he paid “pretty much” that amount.

Space Adventures, a Virginia-based company that organized his flight, previously sent seven other tourists to the space station between 2001 and 2009.

Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozotown. Forbes magazine has estimated his net worth at $1.9 billion.

The tycoon has also booked a flyby around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship and will be joined on that trip by eight contest winners. He said he plans to undertake that mission in 2023.

Caption Japanese space tourist Yusaku Maezawa speaks during an interview with The Associated Press from the International Space Station, ISS, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Maezawa said he experienced motion sickness after arriving at the space outpost and it took him a few days to adapt to zero gravity. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Space flight participant Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa is assisted as he disembarks from a helicopter as he arrives at the airport after returning from the International Space Station on the Soyuz MS-20 space capsule, in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Shamil Zhumatov

Caption In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian space agency rescue team help spaceflight participant Yusaku Maezawa to get from the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-20 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian space agency rescue team help spaceflight participant Yusaku Maezawa to get from the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-20 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. (Roscosmos space agency, via AP) Credit: Uncredited