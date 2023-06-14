X

Japanese soldier arrested after allegedly firing at colleagues on army base, 3 wounded

Nation & World
52 minutes ago
A top government official said a Japanese soldier was arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base, a top government official said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroakazu Matsuno told reporters that the shooting occurred at a firing range at a base in Gifu prefecture in central Japan.

NHK public television, quoting investigative officials, said the suspect is a teenage male. One of the wounded was in serious condition, NHK said.

No other details, including a possible motive, were immediately available.

In Other News
1
Jonathan Marchessault earns playoff MVP honors for leading Vegas Golden...
2
In court, Trump faced charges with no cameras present. Outside, he...
3
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes...
4
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley...
5
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top