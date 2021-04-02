Japanese leader to hold talks with Biden in US on April 16

Tokyo hopes to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance, which it considers a cornerstone of its foreign and security policies, and to discuss ways to cooperate on policy toward China and North Korea and advance a joint vision of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" to promote rules-based order in the region. Climate change and the fight against the pandemic are also among key issues.

Japan, whose development of its own COVID-19 vaccine has lagged, also hopes to discuss cooperation in vaccine development for possible future pandemics as part of security cooperation.

“We will reconfirm coordination and cooperation between Japan and the United States,” Kato said.

Because of the pandemic, the size of a Japanese delegation will be kept to a maximum of about 80 to 90 people, and all participants will be vaccinated ahead of the trip. Suga received his first shot on March 16 and is expected to have a second within days.

