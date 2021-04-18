Japanese leader asks Pfizer for additional vaccine supply

Japan’s government says it has secured 314 million doses, enough to cover its entire population by the end of this year. That includes 144 million doses from Pfizer.

Inoculations started in mid-February and have covered less than 1% of the population. The slow process is hampered by the shortage of vaccines amid export controls by the European Union.

A recent surge in cases led the government to issue an alert status for Tokyo and nine other urban prefectures. It has also fueled doubts about whether or how the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics can go ahead.

Japan added 4,532 cases on Saturday for a total of 525,218 since the pandemic began, with 9,584 deaths.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga boards his plane to depart at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, April 17, 2021, after his visit to Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, top, waves as he boards his plane to depart at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, April 17, 2021, after his visit to Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez