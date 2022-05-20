Japan welcomes new US Indo-Pacific economic initiative

“Japan still wishes to see the U.S. come back to the TPP, and the reason we say so is because TPP and IPEF are different,” he said. “We are hoping this IPEF will lead to ... a more proactive engagement of the United States in the Indo-Pacific economic order."

The U.S. government has been trying to engage more with countries in the region. The framework, which was only announced Tuesday, is still in its early stages and further details are unclear.

Shikata said it was not known if IPEF will be discussed during the Quad summit, a four-nation regional security framework Tokyo is hosting Tuesday, when leaders from Australia and India will join Japan and the United States.

South Korea, under new President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is more willing to build closer ties with Tokyo and Washington, is also seen as interested in joining the Quad.

Asked about that possibility, Shikata said: “The Quad means four countries and we don’t have any plans to change that name. So at this time we are focused on promoting practical cooperation among the four countries."

The four Quad nations share concerns over China’s growing assertiveness in the region and its increasingly capable armed forces, and stress the importance of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific to strengthen a free, democratic and rules-based order in the region.

China views the grouping as a part of a U.S.-led push to impede its economic and political rise. On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing during a video call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Shikata said it's not a grouping directed against any country.