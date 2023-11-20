Papua New Guinea volcano erupts and Japan says it's assessing a possible tsunami risk to its islands

TOKYO (AP) — A volcano in Papua New Guinea erupted on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding it was assessing a possible risk of a tsunami for Japanese coasts.

Mount Ulawun on the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea erupted at around 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) Monday, spewing volcanic smoke as high as 15,000 meters (50,000 feet), the agency said, quoting the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Darwin, Australia,

The agency said it was assessing a possible impact, including the risk of a tsunami approaching Japan later Monday. First tsunami waves could reach Izu and Ogasawara islands about three hours after the shaking caused by the eruption, JMA said.

The agency has not issued any tsunami advisory or warning. It said that no notable change to sea levels has been detected at observation sites in and outside Japan.

There was no tsunami warning issued by the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

JMA, however, urged coastal residents to stay cautious in case of a delayed arrival of a tsunami. It said it could not immediately predict a possible size of a tsunami.