Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo

In a joint statement released after the talks, the ministers also shared strong worry over Beijing’s human rights violations in Xinjiang, “unlawful maritime claims and activities in the South China Sea” and “unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo” over the Japan-controlled East China Sea islands that China also claims. The statement also stressed the importance of “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait.

On the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip abroad, Blinken and Austin also agreed with their Japanese counterparts to cooperate on the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as the nuclear threat posed by North Korea and the situation in Myanmar after its military coup.

On Tuesday, just as the two U.S. officials arrived, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister warned the U.S. to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years. She also criticized the U.S. and South Korea for holding military exercises.

Kim Yo Jong's statement Tuesday was North Korea's first comments directed at the Biden administration.

Biden's decision to send key ministers to Japan as their first overseas visit — rather than hosting Japanese officials in Washington — means a lot for Japan, which considers its alliance with the United States the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies.

Blinken, in his opening remarks at an earlier meeting with Motegi, said “it is no accident that we chose Japan for the first Cabinet-level overseas travel" of the Biden administration, and that he and Austin are “here to reaffirm our commitment to the alliance and to build on it.”

He said the United States and its allies are working on together on climate change, cyber security and health security “in support of our shared values.”

Blinken also said that the United States and Japan are expected to reaffirm the importance of their three-way partnership with South Korea and may touch on the strained relations between Tokyo and Seoul over wartime compensation issues.

South Korea and Japan have been struggling to repair relations that sank in 2019 following South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations for forced labor during World War II. Those rulings led to trade curbs by both countries and Seoul threatened to scrap a bilateral military intelligence-sharing agreement that was a major symbol of the countries’ three-way security cooperation in the region.

Since then, Japan and U.S. have changed leaders, leaving hope for improved relations.

Motegi, after the talks with Blinken, said the two ministers both oppose China's attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the region's seas. The two ministers also agreed on the importance of complete denuclearization of North Korea, he said.

Japan is in a delicate diplomatic situation because its economy, like those of other countries in the region, heavily depends on China.

But Tokyo considers China’s escalating maritime activity in the region a security threat. Beijing has built manmade islands in the South China Sea and equipped them with military equipment and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea and its increased activity in the disputed area.

China has denied it is expansionist and has said it is only defending its territorial rights.

Later Tuesday, the American officials met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to visit Washington sometime in the first half of April to meet with Biden in person — becoming the first foreign leader to do so since Biden became president in January.

In a move meant to signal his intention for the U.S. to more strongly engage with the Asia-Pacific region, Biden on Friday held a first virtual summit of the leaders from Australia, Japan, India and the United States, a grouping known as the “Quad,” and emphasized Washington’s commitment to the region.

Blinken and Austin on Wednesday will head to South Korea, with the focus of those talks being North Korea and its nuclear ambitions.

Blinken will meet senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way back to Washington. Austin will go from Seoul to New Delhi for meetings with Indian leaders.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, attend the two plus two security talks between the U.S. and Japan, at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are meeting to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, rear left, review an honor guard prior the U.S.-Japan defense ministers' bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Mareuil Credit: David Mareuil

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center left, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, center right, review an honor guard prior the U.S.-Japan defense ministers' bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Mareuil Credit: David Mareuil

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, during a meeting at Iikura guest house in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, during a meeting at Iikura guest house in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies.(Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Franch Robichon Credit: Franch Robichon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, center, and Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, right, attend their two plus two security talks at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are meeting to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, attend their two plus two security talks at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are meeting to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from left, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, second from right, and Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, right, attend their two plus two security talks at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are meeting to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, second from left, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, party seen at second from right, attend their two plus two security talks at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are meeting to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, during a meeting at Iikura guest house in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, gestures while speaking to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a meeting at Iikura guest house in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin wearing a face mask attends a bilateral meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi at Defense Ministry in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Issei Kato Credit: Issei Kato