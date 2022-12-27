Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China

The announcement comes days after the World Health Organization said it was very concerned about rising reports of severe cases across China after the country largely abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy.

The quantitative antigen test that is already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 will be mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis. The measure begins Friday, just as Japan heads into year-end and New Year's holidays marked by parties and travel, when infections are expected to rise.