Japan retracts new flight bookings ban after criticisms

“The transport ministry has retracted the request for a uniformed stoppage on new bookings and notified airlines to take into consideration the need for Japanese nationals to return home,” Matsuno said.

Japan has reported two cases of the omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa last week.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Caption Passengers walk by arrival information screens for international flights at the Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Going further than many other countries in trying to contain the virus, Japan has banned foreign visitors and asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

