Japan rallies in 9th to beat DR 4-3 in Olympic opener

The Dominicans led 3-1 entering the ninth after starter Cristopher Mercedes dominated a lineup he knows well from his years in Nippon Professional Baseball. Outfielder Johan Mieses threw out a runner at home in the eighth inning to preserve the lead.

Jairo Asencio (0-1) got the first out of the ninth, then forgot to cover first on Yuki Yanagita's grounder to first, letting him reach for Japan's fifth hit of the game. He allowed two more hits before Kai Takuya scored the tying run with a sacrifice bunt.