Japan protests China's detention of citizen, maritime action

The two ministers agreed to work together in achieving “a constructive and stable relationship” as agreed between their leaders in November, Hayashi said.

The sides agreed to improve communication in regional security, and welcomed the establishment of a defense hotline last week and the resumption of defense talks, Hayashi said.

Despite close economic and business ties between the two Asian powers, Tokyo and Beijing have been increasingly at odds in recent years as Japan considers China’s growing influence in the region a threat to its security and economy.

Qin meanwhile warned against Japanese involvement in issues related to Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims as its own, saying Tokyo should not interfere and "undermine China's sovereignty in any way,” according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Using strong language, Qin said “the Taiwan issue is at the core of China’s core interests and concerns the political foundation of China-Japan relations.”

Japan does not formally recognize Taiwan, but has strong unofficial ties with the island. It has been making statements of concern about regional stability in the Taiwan Strait and sent several prominent parliamentary delegations to Taipei.

Japan is increasingly worried about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan because of its proximity to southwestern Japanese islands as well as disputed East China Sea islands, which are claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, and has bolstered its defenses recent years.

The Japan coast guard said in a statement over the weekend that three Chinese coast guard ships had entered the Japanese-controlled waters around Senkaku Islands, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu. A Japanese patrol ship repeatedly demanded they leave while protecting two Japanese fishing boats, the coast guard said.

Qin criticized Japan over its new export controls of semi-conductor manufacturing equipment that require companies to get government permission. The U.S. has imposed similar measures and Japan had acknowledged consulting with Washington on its own regulation.

“The U.S. once used bullying tactics to brutally suppress Japan’s semiconductor industry, and now it is repeating the same old tricks against China,” Qin said, urging Japan not to be America's pawn. “One should not do unto others what one would not have done unto oneself.”

Hayashi said the measure is not targeting any specific country. But it was seen as part of a U.S.-led agreement to make sure advanced semi-conductor manufacturing stays out of the reach of the Chinese industry.

The last Japanese foreign minister to visit China was Hayashi's predecessor, Toshimitsu Motegi, in 2019, just before China imposed rigorous pandemic border controls and other measures.

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

