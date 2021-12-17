Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

Japan on Dec. 1 started giving booster shots to medical workers using the Pfizer vaccine, with elderly people expected to be next in line. The Health Ministry on Thursday granted fast-track approval for the Moderna vaccine to be used in booster shots. Japan already uses both, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine, for the first two shots.

Kishida’s talks with the Pfizer CEO come amid growing concerns over a possible rise in community transmission of the omicron variant in Japan.

Tokyo on Thursday confirmed its first case of the omicron variant in a traveler from the United States who was isolating at home. Her male friend whom she saw shortly after arrival has since tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a soccer game. The man's samples are still being analyzed to determine the variant.

Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan’s confirmed omicron cases to 34.

Japan’s government says all omicron cases so far have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it is only a matter of time before community transmission cases start surfacing.

Japan has stepped up its border controls since the omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, and now bans entry to most foreign nationals. Japan has had about 1.73 million cases since the pandemic began, with about 18,400 deaths.