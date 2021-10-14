Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

His successor, Suga, lasted just a year as prime minister and his government's support was battered by his perceived high-handed approach in dealing with the coronavirus and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising cases that angered the public.

Kishida, tasked with rallying support for the ruling party, has promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.”

He said in his first policy speech last Friday promised to strengthen the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in case of another resurgence and revive its battered economy while bolstering defenses against threats from China and North Korea.

Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and other lawmakers speak after dissolving the lower house, at an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko