Japan PM apologizes for party's church links, will cut ties

Kishida shuffled his Cabinet earlier in August to purge seven ministers linked to the groups. Among them was Abe's younger brother Nobuo Kishi, who acknowledged that church followers volunteered on his election campaigns. Dozens of LDP members have since acknowledged their ties to the church and related organizations.

He said at the news conference that he has instructed LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi to survey the party fully and compile compliance measures. Kishida said he is rushing the effort but it may take time because the review will span decades.

Kishida apologized over the loss of public trust in politics because of the scandal and his lack of explanation for hosting a state funeral for Abe, one of most divisive leaders in Japan’s postwar history.

The decision to hold a state funeral on Sept. 27 has split public opinion. The only other state funeral held in postwar Japan was for former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who signed the San Francisco Treaty that restored ties with the Allies and brought about the end of the U.S. occupation.

Kishida’s Cabinet last week allocated at least a 250 million yen ($1.8 million) budget to invite about 6,000 guests for the funeral to be held at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama Credit: Shuji Kajiyama