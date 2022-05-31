Japan OKs $21B extra budget to tackle rising prices

The extra budget is for the current fiscal year that started April 1 and will fund part of a 6.2 trillion yen ($48 billion) emergency economic package that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government adopted in late April, which includes subsidies to oil wholesalers to minimize the impact on consumers.

Nearly 1.2 trillion yen ($9.4 billion) will be used to extend the current oil subsidy program through the end of September.