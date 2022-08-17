Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics

Aoki said it was still looking into the matter and did not have immediate comment. The Japanese Olympic Committee was not immediately available for comment.

Japanese media reports said Takahashi denied wrongdoing, stressing he was paid for consulting services.

Tokyo played host to the Tokyo Games with much fanfare, as well as criticism, in summer 2021. The event was postponed for a year and held with no public ticket sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That came as a disappointment, as the Games were supposed to have drummed up tourism revenue, and put the spotlight on Japan’s prowess in a similar way as did the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The official price tag for the latest Tokyo Games was $13 billion, mostly public money. That was double the initial estimate when the International Olympic Committee awarded Tokyo the Games, but less than the $25 billion some had predicted.

