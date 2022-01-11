Japan keeps border controls as it prepares for omicron surge

But the rollout of booster vaccines, which started with medical workers in December, has been slow. As of Friday, only 0.6% of Japan's population has received a third shot, prompting experts to urge the government to speed up doses for elderly people.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto on Tuesday attributed the delay to preparations by local municipalities, rather than shortages of imported vaccines.

Kishida said government and municipal mass vaccination centers will be set up to speed the booster shots.

A further upsurge in cases is feared following the New Year holidays and a three-day weekend, a time for traveling and parties for many Japanese.

On Monday, Tokyo reported 871 new COVID-19 cases, an eight-fold increase from a week earlier. Nationwide, Japan reported 6,438 new cases for an accumulated total of about 1.77 million, including about 18,400 deaths.

Experts say a majority of the cases are now caused by omicron.

Kishida noted that there still are many “unknowns” about omicron, but it could be milder and less fatal than previous variants. That could mean that more patients will stay at home. The government has been working to reinforce remote monitoring and medical care by community doctors, Kishida said.

“We will respond flexibly to new findings,” Kishida said. “What's important is to protect people's lives.”

Caption Women clad in Japan's traditional kimono outfits, who have just turned and will be 20 years old this year, wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in order to attend a ceremony to celebrate Coming of Age Day in Yokohama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)