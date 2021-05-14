Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

“Infections are escalating extremely rapidly in populated areas,” Suga said. “As new variants continue to spread, we judged that now is a very important time to stop the further spread of infections.”

It was the second expansion of the emergency in just one week. Suga declared a state of emergency — Japan's third — in four prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka starting April 25, then expanded it to six prefectures last Friday. Despite the emergency measures, infections are continuing to spread in wider areas of Japan instead of slowing.

Suga said he will decide on a possible further extension by evaluating the virus situation at the end of May.

His government is under heavy pressure from the public, increasingly frustrated by a slow vaccine rollout and repeated emergency declarations. Many now oppose hosting the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics, and people appear to be less cooperative with non-compulsory stay-at-home and social-distancing requests.

Less than 2% of the public has been fully vaccinated.

The expansion of the state of emergency is a major shift from the government’s initial plan that relied on less stringent measures.

The addition of Hiroshima to the areas covered by the emergency measures comes just days after Japanese organizers announced that a visit next week by International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bach to mark the Hiroshima leg of the torch relay has been canceled.

Earlier Friday, organizers of a petition demanding the cancellation of the Olympics submitted more than 350,000 signatures to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike that were collected since early May. The petition says money spent on the games would be better used on people in financial need because of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Japan reported 6,800 new coronavirus cases, increasing its total to 665,547 with 11,255 deaths.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bows during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Tokyo. Suga announced that the current coronavirus state of emergency covering Tokyo, Osaka and a number of other areas, will be extended to the prefectures of Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima from Sunday as Japan battles a fourth wave of coronavirus. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki

People wearing face masks make their way in Hiroshima, western Japan, Friday, May 14, 2021. Japan is set to further expand a coronavirus state of emergency, currently in Tokyo and five other prefectures, to nine areas, including HIroshima, as the government is determined to hold the Olympics in just over two months. (Shingo Nishizume/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Shingo Nishizume Credit: Shingo Nishizume

Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya, a representative of an anti-Olympics group, holds boards showing the current figure of online petition during a press conference after submitting a petition to the Tokyo government calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has been submitted to the Tokyo government with over 350,000 signatures on Friday morning. The rollout of the petition comes with Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas under a state of emergency with coronavirus infections rising - particularly new variants. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya, a representative of an anti-Olympics group, arranges boards showing the current figure of online petition during a press conference after submitting a petition to the Tokyo government calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. An online petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled has been submitted to the Tokyo government with over 350,000 signatures on Friday morning. The rollout of the petition comes with Tokyo, Osaka and several other areas under a state of emergency with coronavirus infections rising - particularly new variants. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko