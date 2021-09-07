Japan court summons NKorea leader over repatriation program

The Japanese government also welcomed the program, viewing Koreans as outsiders, and helped arrange their transport to North Korea.

Kawasaki said she was confined to North Korea for 43 years until she was able to defect in 2003, leaving behind her grown children.

North Korea had promised free healthcare, education, jobs and other benefits, she said, but none of them were available and they were mostly assigned manual work at mines, forests or farms.

“If we were informed of the truth about North Korea, none of us would have gone,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Kawasaki and the four other defectors from the program filed a lawsuit in August 2018 against North Korea’s government in Tokyo District Court demanding compensation.

The court, after three years of pretrial discussions, agreed to summon Kim Jong Un to its first hearing on Oct. 14, said Fukuda, their lawyer.

Fukuda said he is not expecting Kim to appear, or provide compensation if it is ordered by the court, but hopes the case can set a precedent for future negotiations between Japan and North Korea on seeking the North's responsibility and normalizing diplomatic ties.

Although barred by the statute of limitations from legally seeking Japanese government responsibility for aiding the program, Kawasaki hopes Japan can help obtain the return of thousands of participants “still waiting to be rescued out of North Korea.”

“I do think the Japanese government should also take responsibility,” she said.

Kawasaki’s father was among hundreds of thousands of Koreans brought to Japan, many forcibly, to work in mines and factories before and during World War II. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945 — a past that still strains relations between Japan and the Koreas.

Today, about half a million ethnic Koreans live in Japan and continue to face discrimination in school, work and their daily lives.

“It has taken so long for us to come this far,” Kawasaki said. “Finally, it’s time for justice.”

