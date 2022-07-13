Japan court holds ex-TEPCO execs liable for Fukushima crisis

He said all five were liable but relieved Komori of the compensation obligation because he was appointed to his executive position only a year before the disaster and couldn’t have acted even if he had tried.

Wednesday's decision to take the plant operators' obligation to take safety measures more seriously contrasted with a Supreme Court ruling last month that found the government not responsible for paying compensation sought by thousands of Fukushima residents over the loss of their jobs, livelihoods and communities. It said a tsunami of that magnitude was not foreseeable even with the latest available expertise at the time.

The amount of compensation was the highest ever ordered in a lawsuit. It greatly exceeded a 59.4 billion yen ($433 million) compensation order to Olympus Co. over a coverup of losses and an order to sewing machine maker Janome Co. to pay 58 billion yen ($425 million) in damages for losses due to extortion.