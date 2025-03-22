Japan China and South Korea discuss trilateral cooperation

Foreign ministers from Japan, China and South Korea reaffirmed the importance of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula and sought common ground in areas like aging, low birth rates, natural disasters and cultural exchange at a meeting that took place at a time of growing tensions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, center, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul pose for a photo during their trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo Saturday, March 22, 2025.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, center, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul pose for a photo during their trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo Saturday, March 22, 2025.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Nation & World
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Foreign ministers from Japan, China and South Korea reaffirmed the importance of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula and sought common ground in areas like aging, low birth rates, natural disasters and cultural exchange at a meeting that took place at a time of growing tensions.

At a joint news conference after the talks, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said he, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and South Korea's Cho Tae-yul agreed on the need to promote mutual understanding and tackle shared, multi-generational concerns to gain wider support for trilateral cooperation.

Iwaya emphasized his concerns about North Korea' s nuclear and missile development and cooperation with Russia as regional threats, and stressed the importance of pursuing the North's full denuclearization under the U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Iwaya reiterated Japan's condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine, adding that there is no place in the world for unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, a subtle message about China's growing assertiveness in the region.

Wang said that China supports the formation of a mutual regional economy and proposed further efforts toward achieving an economic framework for the three countries. He said trilateral cooperation in a range of areas including technology, climate exchange and other issues will “serve as key driving force for East Asian cooperation.”

The meeting on Saturday focuses on plans for a trilateral leaders' summit later this year amid growing political and economic uncertainty at home and challenges from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The three-way meetings are an accomplishment for Japan, which has historical and territorial disputes with both China and South Korea. An earlier trilateral meeting was held in South Korea last year.

Cho, whose country chaired their leaders’ first summit after a four-and-half-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said the ongoing global crisis makes the trilateral cooperation more important than ever and it is important to maintain their positive flow.

He said that their cooperation is especially important as the world faces tension and divisions, and that their cooperation in areas of common challenges will set a good model for global cooperation.

Later Saturday, delegations from Japan and China were to meet separately to hold their first high-level economic dialogue since April 2019. Iwaya and Wang will also hold separate bilateral talks with Cho.

U.S. allies Japan and South Korea have rapidly improved ties, as they share mutual concerns over China’s growing threat in the region.

Tokyo and Beijing agreed in December to improve ties in spite of their differences, including disputes over a group of uninhabited islands that both claim, as well as China's territorial disputes with other countries in the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, center, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul pose for a photo during their trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo Saturday, March 22, 2025.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks during their trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting with China and South Korea in Tokyo Saturday, March 22, 2025.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, speaks during their trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting with China and Japan in Tokyo Saturday, March 22, 2025.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center, speaks during their trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea in Tokyo Saturday, March 22, 2025.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, center, welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul during their trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo Saturday, March 22, 2025.(Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Missing madness: NCAA Tournament first round bereft of buzzer-beaters...
2
A weak Pope Francis is wielding power and rewriting the narrative of...
3
UConn's bid for 3rd straight title endures with 67-59 win over Oklahoma...
4
After breaking fast, volunteers use Ramadan as an opportunity to give...
5
A new museum in Texas tells the life stories of Medal of Honor...