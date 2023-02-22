Jane Fonda campaigns to save 'our brethren in the ocean'

Fonda said the world can’t survive without healthy oceans, which scientists say provide 50% of the oxygen we breathe. But the oceans are subject to overfishing and pollution, including pieces of plastic that fish eat, she said.

The heating of the ocean as a result of climate change is also killing kelp beds that many marine creatures depend on to live, she said, and the leaching of fertilizer from industrial farms “is causing massive and expanding dead zones in the ocean.”

“The ocean is our ally,” Fonda said. “Let us love and respect it.”

Hervé Berville, France’s secretary of state for the sea who sat next to Fonda, said he believes “we have the political momentum” during negotiations that end on March 3 to overcome the remaining challenges and reach agreement on a treaty protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Fonda warned that time is running out.

“Even dogs don’t poop in their kennel, because they know that the kennel provides security and a home for them,” she said. “We’re pooping in our kennel.”

Humans are destroying things they don’t understand, Fonda said.

“Why the treaty is important is it will force us to behave right, and to save this great ally that we have called the ocean — the one ocean on this blue planet that can save us,” she said. “There’s a lot at stake.”