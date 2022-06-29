Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, former WH counsel

The committee said that it required Cipollone's testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

Cipollone, who was Trump’s top White House lawyer, is said to have raised concerns about the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and at one point threatened to resign. The committee said he could have information about several of efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College, from organizing so-called “alternate electors” in states Biden won to trying to appoint a loyalist who pushed false theories of voter fraud as attorney general.