James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

Malik Monk scored 21 points and Talen Horton-Tucker added 15 for the Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma, who played for the Lakers for four seasons, led Washington with 23 points and rookie Corey Kispert scored a career-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

WELCOME BACK

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kuzma, who were part of the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship team, were given a video salute during the first timeout. Both players were traded to Washington during the offseason to acquire Russell Westbrook.

Caldwell-Pope struggled in his return to LA. He was 1 of 6 from the floor and had only four points. He also received a technical foul late in the first quarter.

TIP INS

Wizards: Washington had a 62-53 lead early in the third quarter before the Lakers made their run. ... Rui Hachimura had 13 of his 15 points in the first half. ... Kristap Porzingis had a season-high 14 rebounds along with 14 points. ... Tomas Satoransky had 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Lakers: Westbrook had nine assists and passed Andre Miller for 11th on the career assists list. Westbrook has 8,529 in his 13-year career. ... Austin Reaves had 12 points.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Continue their four-game road trip at Portland on Sunday.

Lakers: Travel to Phoenix on Sunday.

___

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. The Lakers won 122-109. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) react after a tribute to them played during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. Both are former Lakers players. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Entertainer Kanye West, right, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) dunks against Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) passes against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis