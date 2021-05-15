James returns as he and Davis send Lakers by Pacers 122-115

Caris LeVert, who was questionable entering the game with knee injury, was high for the Pacers with 28. JaKarr Sampson came off the bench to score 20.

The Pacers could finish with the No. 8, 9 or 10 seed. The Pacers are tied with Charlotte and Washington at 33-38, but would lose the tiebreaker against both teams if tied.

The Lakers led 64-56 at halftime and 96-88 after three quarters.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Captured the two-game season series with the Pacers, previously winning 105-100 March 12. … Dennis Schroder returned after missing seven games because of the NBA’s safety and health protocol. Schroder finished with 14 points … Alex Caruso, who had been sidelined with sore left foot, was available but Lakers coach Frank Vogel chose to rest him.

Pacers: With Domantas Sabonis sidelined, Goga Bitadze made just his third start of the season. … In his third game back after missing six games with a concussion, JaKarr Sampson scored a Pacers career-high 20 points. His previous high with the Pacers was 16.

PACERS’ INJURIES MOUNT

The short-handed Pacers took another blow when they had to play without Domantas Sabonis, who injured his left quad against Milwaukee on Thursday night and wasn’t able to go.

Edmond Sumner (knee) and Aaron Holiday (toe) missed their third consecutive game

Indiana has been without Myles Turner (toe) since April 18 and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) since April 29.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play at New Orleans on Sunday.

Pacers: Play Toronto at Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

___

