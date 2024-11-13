James Patterson to help lead honors program at his undergraduate alma mater, Manhattan University

“Our goal in this leadership program is to provide a solid foundation in the critical areas of writing and creative problem solving coupled with a robust professional preparation and exposure to leaders in a wide range of work environments,” Patterson said in a statement.

Patterson, 77, was an English major at Manhattan University, then called Manhattan College, who graduated in 1969 and later received a master's degree from Vanderbilt University. He has donated millions over the years to bookstores and libraries and also has established scholarships for incoming Manhattan University students.