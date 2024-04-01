James Patterson launches true crime series on Fox Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson is launching a true crime series on the streaming service Fox Nation. "Unsolved With James Patterson," hosted by the million-selling author, premieres Monday and will air in three segments.

According to Fox Nation, Patterson's series will include a trio of unsolved homicide cases: the death of a Louisiana schoolteacher who became increasingly unstable and locked down in her home with guns and cameras before being found with a shotgun wound to the head; a Utah student who joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and soon after disappeared; and an altruistic San Francisco resident who disappeared and was later found dismembered.